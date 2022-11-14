    বাংলা

    Titas launches drive to snap 3,000 illegal gas lines in Dhaka

    A total of 42 teams are conducting the drive, which began in parts of the Dhaka North City Corporation on Monday

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Nov 2022, 05:14 AM
    Updated : 14 Nov 2022, 05:14 AM

    State gas transmission and distribution company Titas has launched a disconnection drive against 3,000 consumers in Dhaka for failing to pay outstanding bills despite repeated warnings.

    The operation started in parts of the Dhaka North City Corporation at 10 am on Monday, said Rashidul Alam, general manager of Titas’ revenue branch.

    The areas from Rampura Bridge to Uttara and Karwan Bazar to Satarkul fall under Titas' Kuril office, said Rashidul.

    “About 3,000 residential consumers in these areas have outstanding bills which have not been paid in a long time. We will disconnect the gas lines in these areas throughout the day as per our previous announcement. We will start reconnecting the lines once the dues are cleared.”

    Power generation in Bangladesh has been disrupted due to a gas crisis. Various industries and factories have come to a standstill as a result. Discussions are being held over Illegal gas connections and non-paying consumers amid the crisis.

    A Titas official said that a total of 42 teams will conduct the disconnection drive. The operation will continue on Tuesday if the officials fail to disconnect all the lines on Monday.

