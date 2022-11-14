Titas launches drive to snap 3,000 illegal gas lines in Dhaka

State gas transmission and distribution company Titas has launched a disconnection drive against 3,000 consumers in Dhaka for failing to pay outstanding bills despite repeated warnings.

The operation started in parts of the Dhaka North City Corporation at 10 am on Monday, said Rashidul Alam, general manager of Titas’ revenue branch.

The areas from Rampura Bridge to Uttara and Karwan Bazar to Satarkul fall under Titas' Kuril office, said Rashidul.