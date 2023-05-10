Oilfield firm SLB retrenches as Russia sanctions squeeze

The Curacao-domiciled company's moves come after Reuters reported in January that SLB had boosted operations in Russia by cherry-picking service and equipment contracts from rivals who left. But as the war and sanctions drag on, the company has warned business is slowing.

"As the international sanctions have evolved, we have taken further actions to curtail our activities, often beyond sanction requirements," an SLB spokesperson said. Among them are recently enacted "additional controls restricting the shipment of all SLB-manufactured products and technology from the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union and Canada" to Russia, the spokesperson said.

The changes "ensure our employees comply with all evolving sanctions," the person added.

Reuters was unable to establish why SLB implemented new restrictions on its Russian business. Earlier this year, the US expanded sanctions on Russia, including some targeting its mining and metals sector.

The European Commission and US Department of Commerce declined to comment on the new internal restrictions implemented by SLB.

SLB had some 10,000 employees in Russia helping Gazprom Neft, Rosneft and other top energy firms pump more oil and gas when the war began last year. The business contributed roughly 6% of its $28.1 billion in revenue at the end of 2022.

Since then, its workforce in the region has declined to around 9,600, according to a source familiar with the matter, Russia's portion of its revenue has now fallen to around 5% from 6% at the end of 2022, according to SLB financial disclosures.