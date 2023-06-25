Russia turmoil to fuel market volatility, flight to safety

Heavily armed Russian mercenaries who advanced most of the way to Moscow began turning back on Saturday, de-escalating a major challenge to President Vladimir Putin's grip on power, in a move their leader said would avoid bloodshed.

Here are reactions from investors and analysts:

QUINCY KROSBY, CHIEF GLOBAL STRATEGIST AT LPL FINANCIAL:

"Markets typically do not respond well to events that are unfolding and are uncertain," particularly relating to Putin and Russia.

"If the uncertainty escalates, you're going to see Treasuries get a bid, gold will get a bid and the Japanese yen tends to gain in situations like this."

Markets will be "cautious" and "alert" in the coming days.

NICOLA MARINELLI, ASSISTANT PROFESSOR OF FINANCE, REGENT'S UNIVERSITY, LONDON:

"The impact on markets clearly depends on the final outcome of Russia's internal power struggle; if it leads to an early conclusion of the war, it will be positive for markets in the short term."

GENNADIY GOLDBERG, HEAD OF US RATES STRATEGY AT TD SECURITIES IN NEW YORK:

"It certainly remains to be seen what happens in the next day or two, but if there remains uncertainty about leadership in Russia, investors may flock to safe havens. I suspect that even though it seems the leadership challenge in Russia has been de-escalated, investors may remain nervous about subsequent instability, and could remain cautious. Of course we will continue to watch how things evolve over the next few days."