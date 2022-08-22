Depot owners raise staffing and VGM charges by 25% for export goods handling

Depot owners have raised the fees to handle export goods-carrying containers in light of the rise in fuel oil prices.
The decision came at a meeting of the Bangladesh Inland Container Depot Association or BICDA and Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association on Sunday.
The increased fees include 25 percent spike in staffing charge and another 25 percent rise in the fee to weigh verified gross mass or VGM, said BICDA Secretary General Ruhul Amin Sikder.
The staffing charge is made up of fees for bringing empty containers to depot shade, loading them, transporting them to ports and boarding them on ships, while VGM is the payment for the process of weighing the containers.
The BICDA says the staffing charge for each 20-foot container is currently Tk 5,092. The cost hike will take it to Tk 6,365. For 40-foot containers, the price will go up to Tk 8,487.
According to BICDA, the current VGM fee is Tk 1,415 for each container. It will become Tk 1,769.
Amin said the extended charges will be considered effective from Aug 6, the day fuel prices were increased. The fees will be readjusted once the fuel prices go down.
BICDA raised the export goods container handling charges by 34 percent on Aug 10.
It said there are 20 private container depots in Chattogram at the moment for the export of goods from around the country. Imported goods are carried on 38 types of containers which are unloaded at the depots, which also contain empty containers. Private depots account for 90 percent of the exports at Chattogram Port.
Most of the export goods are from the apparel industry. Leaders of the readymade garment exporters' group BGMEA thinks the export goods handling fees were raised “illogically”.
Syed Nazrul Islam, BGMEA first vice president, said the charges were increased “too much” and it will affect the readymade garment industry.
“These fees are paid off by foreign buyers. The number of orders is already going down. The hike in fees can bring that down further. It will affect the import and export sectors.”