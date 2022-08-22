Depot owners raise staffing and VGM charges by 25% for export goods handling

The staffing charge is made up of fees for bringing empty containers to depot shade, loading them, transporting them to ports and boarding them on ships, while VGM is the payment for the process of weighing the containers.

The BICDA says the staffing charge for each 20-foot container is currently Tk 5,092. The cost hike will take it to Tk 6,365. For 40-foot containers, the price will go up to Tk 8,487.

According to BICDA, the current VGM fee is Tk 1,415 for each container. It will become Tk 1,769.

Amin said the extended charges will be considered effective from Aug 6, the day fuel prices were increased. The fees will be readjusted once the fuel prices go down.

BICDA raised the export goods container handling charges by 34 percent on Aug 10.