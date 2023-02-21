    বাংলা

    Maersk nears complete Russia exit after selling logistics sites

    Shipping and logistics group AP Moller-Maersk has agreed to sell its two logistics sites in Russia to IG Finance Development Limited

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Feb 2023, 01:15 AM
    Updated : 21 Feb 2023, 01:15 AM

    Shipping and logistics group AP Moller-Maersk has agreed to sell its two logistics sites in Russia to IG Finance Development Limited, it said on Monday, nearly marking the end of its business activities in the country.

    The group said the sale of its inland depot facility in Novorossiisk, with a capacity of 1,500 containers (TEU), and a chilled and frozen warehouse in St Petersburg had obtained regulatory approvals in the European Union and Russia.

    "We are pleased to have found a new owner of our two logistics sites in Russia and thereby execute on our decision to divest all our assets in the country," Chief Commercial Officer Karsten Kildahl said in a statement.

    IG Finance Development, a company registered in Cyprus, has made an agreement with Arosa, a large food importer in Russia, to operate the sites, Maersk said.

    Maersk still needs to sell four tug boats under its Svitzer brand, a process that is ongoing, a spokesperson told Reuters. After that, Maersk will not have any business in Russia.

    In August last year, Maersk sold a 30.75% stake in Russian port operator Global Ports Investments to Russia's largest container operator Delo Group.

    RELATED STORIES
    Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, attends a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, December 12, 2022.
    IEA's Birol warns of tighter energy supply
    Birol has warned of possible energy shortages next winter as relatively little new LNG is coming to the market while China's consumption is set to rise
    Facebook app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022.
    Meta to test monthly subscription service
    Meta's foray into subscription services follows Twitter, which announced last month that Twitter Blue will be priced at $11 per month
    Bangladesh launches website to process e-commerce complaints
    Website for e-commerce complaints launched
    If a customer feels unsatisfied with an online purchase, they can now have their issues addressed by going to the website, ccms.govt.bd
    The number of poultry farms in the country fell to 60,000 from 160,000 in 2009, according to the Bangladesh Poultry Association.
    Many poultry farms close on rising costs
    Skyrocketing feed and chick prices force many small poultry farms to shut business in Bangladesh

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher