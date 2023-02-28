    বাংলা

    Dhaka stocks, turnover rise as regulator says ‘good news’ coming in March

    BSEC chairman expects banks’ investment capacity to rise in March

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 Feb 2023, 05:29 PM
    Updated : 28 Feb 2023, 05:29 PM

    Turnover at Dhaka Stock Exchange jumped on Tuesday to over Tk 4.2 billion from Tk 2.61 billion a day earlier after the regulator said investors will get good news in March.

    The turnover was more than Tk 4 billion for the last time on Feb 15.

    The DSEX rose by 17 points to about 6217, almost at the same rate as Monday’s. This is the first time the index increased for two days in a row since Feb 2.

    Shares of 106 companies advanced, and 156 remained unchanged at the floor price. The turnover of shares that remained unchanged was very insignificant. Shares of 72 companies did not change hands.

    All of the 56 that lost are among the 169 for which the circuit breaker or downard price change limit was set by the regulator at 1 percent.

    They included many shares that have been declining for 47 working days since Nov 16, 2022, when the circuit breaker was imposed.

    Rumours that the floor price will be lifted for all shares, like the 169 with circuit breakers, affected the market recently. The effects of the rumours subsided on Monday after Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission said it had no such plan to lift floor prices.

    Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of the BSEC, said at a programme on Tuesday that investors will get good news in March as banks will start disbursing dividends. The banks’ capacity to invest will increase by billions of taka, he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Retail power prices were raised by 5 percent for the first time in three years on Jan 12, 2023.
    Retail power prices up again
    The new rates will be effective from March billing
    A representation of bitcoin is seen in an illustration picture taken on June 23, 2017. REUTERS
    Bitcoin moves towards Satoshi's payment dream
    Proponents say bitcoin offers lower transaction costs and quicker speeds than traditional cash, especially for cross-border transfers
    The logo of the Adani Group is seen on one of its buildings in Ahmedabad, India, January 27, 2023.
    Adani plans to repay up to $790m loans by March
    Adani Green Energy also plans to refinance its 2024 bonds via a $800 million, three-year credit line
    Apple logo is seen on the Apple store at The Marche Saint Germain in Paris, France July 15, 2020.
    Apple supplier halts production at Indian facility after huge fire
    The fire damaged roughly 50% of the machinery at the factory causing the iPhone maker a loss of roughly 1 billion rupees

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher