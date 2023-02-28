Dhaka stocks, turnover rise as regulator says ‘good news’ coming in March

Turnover at Dhaka Stock Exchange jumped on Tuesday to over Tk 4.2 billion from Tk 2.61 billion a day earlier after the regulator said investors will get good news in March.
The turnover was more than Tk 4 billion for the last time on Feb 15.
The DSEX rose by 17 points to about 6217, almost at the same rate as Monday’s. This is the first time the index increased for two days in a row since Feb 2.
Shares of 106 companies advanced, and 156 remained unchanged at the floor price. The turnover of shares that remained unchanged was very insignificant. Shares of 72 companies did not change hands.
All of the 56 that lost are among the 169 for which the circuit breaker or downard price change limit was set by the regulator at 1 percent.
They included many shares that have been declining for 47 working days since Nov 16, 2022, when the circuit breaker was imposed.
Rumours that the floor price will be lifted for all shares, like the 169 with circuit breakers, affected the market recently. The effects of the rumours subsided on Monday after Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission said it had no such plan to lift floor prices.
Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of the BSEC, said at a programme on Tuesday that investors will get good news in March as banks will start disbursing dividends. The banks’ capacity to invest will increase by billions of taka, he said.