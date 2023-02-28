Dhaka stocks, turnover rise as regulator says ‘good news’ coming in March

Turnover at Dhaka Stock Exchange jumped on Tuesday to over Tk 4.2 billion from Tk 2.61 billion a day earlier after the regulator said investors will get good news in March.

The turnover was more than Tk 4 billion for the last time on Feb 15.

The DSEX rose by 17 points to about 6217, almost at the same rate as Monday’s. This is the first time the index increased for two days in a row since Feb 2.

Shares of 106 companies advanced, and 156 remained unchanged at the floor price. The turnover of shares that remained unchanged was very insignificant. Shares of 72 companies did not change hands.