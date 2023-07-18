    বাংলা

    Microsoft in talks to extend deal contract with Activision

    The expiration of the contract would not automatically lead to the collapse of the deal, as it simply affords either company the right to walk away from the transaction

    Anirban Sen, Reuters
    Published : 18 July 2023, 03:26 AM
    Updated : 18 July 2023, 03:26 AM

    Microsoft Corp is in talks about an extension of its acquisition contract with video game maker Activision Blizzard, which is set to expire on Tuesday, so the parties can overcome the remaining regulatory hurdles to their $69 billion deal, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

    The expiration of the contract would not automatically lead to the collapse of the deal, as it simply affords either company the right to walk away from the transaction.

    Nonetheless, Microsoft, which makes the Xbox gaming console, has been seeking the contract extension to ensure that Activision is not wooed by another potential acquirer or has a change of heart, the source said.

    The terms of the extension under negotiation and whether it would come with more financially advantageous terms for Activision could not immediately be learned.

    The companies will continue to negotiate the extension if they do not have an agreement by the end of Tuesday, according to the source, who requested anonymity because the matter is confidential.

    Microsoft and Activision did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    An extension would give the companies more time to find a regulatory solution in Britain, the only major jurisdiction that stands in the way of them completing what would be the largest acquisition in the gaming sector.

     Microsoft and Activision are negotiating potential remedies with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) which they hope will appease its antitrust concerns.

    The country's antitrust regulator has argued that Microsoft's commitment to offer access to Activision's multi-billion dollar "Call of Duty" franchise to rival cloud gaming platforms would not effectively protect competition in the market. The CMA has agreed to extend its probe to Aug. 29 to allow for more negotiations with the companies.

    Last week, Microsoft signed a pact to keep "Call of Duty" on Sony Group Corp's PlayStation console. Sony had been one of the deal's toughest critics, arguing that it could stifle consumer choice.

    On Friday, a US appeals court rejected the US Federal Trade Commission's request to pause Microsoft's acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision. The decision removed one of the last obstacles to the acquisition closing.

    Activision's shares closed at $93.2 on Monday, a small discount to the $95-per-share deal price, indicating that most investors now viewed the completion of the deal as likely.

    RELATED STORIES
    Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard logo in this illustration taken Jan 18, 2022.
    Microsoft asks court to reject request to pause Activision deal
    The company says the agency has been slow to file in federal court, and thus it is inappropriate to press for a delay so late in the game
    Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard's games characters in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
    Microsoft deal to buy Activision can go forward: US judge
    The deal would be the largest for Microsoft and the biggest in the history of the videogame business
    French international football star Kylian Mbappe walks as he continues his first visit to his father's homeland in Yaounde, Cameroon July 7, 2023. REUTERS/Desire Danga Essigue
    Mbappe calls PSG 'divisive team'
    Relations between PSG and Mbappe soured last month after the French forward said he would not renew his contract which expires at the end of next season
    Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on Activision Blizzard's games characters in this illustration taken January 18, 2022.
    Microsoft, Activision CEOs to urge US judge to allow $69bn merger
    The companies' two chief executives are expected to testify that the deal will be good for gamers and should go forward

    Opinion

    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen, Reuters Breakingviews
    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan