Boeing temporarily halts deliveries of 787 Dreamliner jets: FAA

Deliveries will not resume until the FAA is satisfied that the issue has been addressed, the agency said.

"The FAA is working with Boeing to determine any actions that might be required for recently delivered aeroplanes," the agency said.

Boeing said in reviewing certification records it "discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead. We notified the FAA and have paused 787 deliveries while we complete the required analysis and documentation."

Boeing said it discovered the error within the past week.

"There is no immediate safety or flight concern for the in-service fleet," the company said. "While near-term deliveries will be impacted, at this time we do not anticipate a change to our production and delivery outlook for the year."