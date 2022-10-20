Musk says excited by Twitter deal despite overpaying

Elon Musk on Wednesday said he was excited about his pending acquisition of Twitter Inc, although he and other investors were overpaying for the social media company.

Musk, the chief executive of Tesla, was answering a question during a call after the electric vehicle maker's quarterly report. The world's richest person is pursuing the Twitter purchase after earlier trying to back out of the $44 billion deal.

Musk described Twitter as an asset that had "languished" for a long time. "Myself and the other investors are obviously overpaying for Twitter right now. The long term potential for Twitter in my view is an order of magnitude greater than its current value," he said.