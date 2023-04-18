After market fires amid heatwave, Bangladesh garment factories alerted to risks of disasters

Blazes burnt down shops at three markets in Dhaka, including Bangabazar, in the past few weeks with the temperature rising to record levels.

The BGMEA said equipment run by electricity may heat up and cause fire amid the heatwave. In the upcoming season of storms, loose power connections may also cause disasters.

The association advised the owners to ensure these equipment are turned off after work. Power connections and equipment should be checked regularly by engineers.

Security guards trained in fire safety can help the risk of casualties during fire incidents, the BGMEA said.

It asked to check fire safety equipment regularly and ensure access to water and sand to douse a fire.

Chemicals, plastics and flammable materials should be kept away from the factory floors, the association said.