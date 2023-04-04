Cineworld drops major sale plan, proposes new debt deal

Cineworld has scrapped plans to sell its US, UK and Ireland businesses after failing to find a buyer, the cinema chain operator said on Monday, as it proposed a new debt restructuring plan.

The world's second-largest cinema chain operator behind AMC Entertainment placed the majority of the business under US Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September.

Under a new tentative deal with lenders it said it aimed to reduce debt by about $4.53 billion, mainly through creditors getting equity in a reorganised group.

It had net debt of $8.81 billion including lease liabilities as of June 2022.