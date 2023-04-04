    বাংলা

    Cineworld drops major sale plan, proposes new debt deal

    Cineworld has scrapped plans to sell its US, UK and Ireland businesses after failing to find a buyer

    Reuters
    Published : 4 April 2023, 01:05 AM
    Updated : 4 April 2023, 01:05 AM

    Cineworld has scrapped plans to sell its US, UK and Ireland businesses after failing to find a buyer, the cinema chain operator said on Monday, as it proposed a new debt restructuring plan.

    The world's second-largest cinema chain operator behind AMC Entertainment placed the majority of the business under US Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September.

    Under a new tentative deal with lenders it said it aimed to reduce debt by about $4.53 billion, mainly through creditors getting equity in a reorganised group.

    It had net debt of $8.81 billion including lease liabilities as of June 2022.

    The plan also includes raising $2.26 billion to emerge from bankruptcy this year.

    "This agreement with our lenders represents a 'vote-of-confidence' in our business and significantly advances Cineworld towards achieving its long-term strategy in a changing entertainment environment," CEO Mooky Greidinger said in a statement.

    "Cineworld has determined that, absent an all-cash bid significantly in excess of the value established under the proposed restructuring, the marketing process as it relates to the Group's business in the US, the UK and Ireland will be terminated," it said in a statement.

    The company said it would continue to consider proposals for the sale of its 'Rest of World' business, which accounted for about 13% of its revenue in 2021 and comprises operations in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania and Israel.

    Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and activist investor Elliott Management last month proposed separate takeover bids for its eastern Europe and Israeli operations, Sky News reported.

    Shares in the London-listed company are down more than 99% from an all-time high hit in 2017.

    On Monday they tumbled as much as 38% to 1.8 pence in early trade.

    The company reiterated that shareholders will be wiped out under its restructuring plans.

    RELATED STORIES
    A logo is pictured on the Credit Suisse bank in Geneva, Switzerland, March 15, 2023.
    Credit Suisse says $17b debt worthless
    Credit Suisse said $17.24 billion of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator
    The United Nations logo is displayed on a door at UN headquarters in New York.
    Upfront debt cuts could save hardest-hit countries $148bn: UNDP
    The problem for many developing economies is not an absence of growth but the fact that tepid growth and high interest rates in 2023 and 2024 will not provide enough fiscal or monetary space to mitiga ...
    The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, Apr 13, 2021.
    No refinancing, liquidity issues in bid to calm investors: Adani
    Adani group expects the net debt of its flagship firm, Adani Enterprises, to stand at 258.15 billion rupees at the end of fiscal year 2023 ending in March
    Stirling powers Ireland to consolation win against Bangladesh
    Stirling powers Ireland to consolation win
    A measured bowling performance followed by a fine batting show leads the visitors to a convincing win

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain