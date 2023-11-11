Global brands are willing to raise purchase prices. But will that help push Bangladesh apparel workers’ wage?

The American Apparel and Footwear Association representing more than 1,000 brands has agreed to raise purchase prices of clothes from Bangladesh by 5 to 6 percent, taking the ongoing garment workers’ protests over wage hike into account.

Those in the industry say such assurances from buyers will help Bangladesh fulfil the workers’ demand for a minimum wage of Tk 25,000, while relieving pressure of growing production cost amid global economic headwinds from owners.

Following deadly protests and clashes between the police and workers, the government mandated an almost 60 percent raise to the minimum monthly wage to Tk 12,500, or $113, from December, the first increase in five years.