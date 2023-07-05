Russia to decrease daily forex sales in coming month

Russia's finance ministry said on Wednesday it would sell 1.7 billion roubles' ($18.9 million) worth of foreign currency a day between July 7 and Aug 4, a decrease in the volume of daily operations from the previous month.

After a hiatus of several months, Russia resumed foreign currency interventions in January, selling yuan rather than what it terms "unfriendly" Western currencies, underscoring the growing importance of China's currency in Moscow's efforts to ensure economic stability amid Western sanctions.

The finance ministry said its regular FX sales on the market would total 34.9 billion roubles over the coming month. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had predicted sales would total 57 billion roubles.