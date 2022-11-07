Drivers and users can now set their own fares as Pathao is relaunching car service

Pathao has said it is set to relaunch its car ride-sharing service on Tuesday under a new model that will allow drivers and users to set their own fares.

“We are excited to give control back to our users and drivers,” Fahim Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Pathao, said in a statement on Monday.

In the traditional ride-sharing model, a user’s ride request is dispatched to a single driver by the app and the pricing of the ride is set using a pre-established algorithm. This results in a lower likelihood of users and drivers being matched at mutually acceptable fares, leaving many requests unserved.

In the revamped Pathao Car model, the user can request a ride at a fare suggested by the app or can name their own fare. The request is then dispatched to multiple drivers at once.