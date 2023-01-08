Crowds brave biting cold to visit Dhaka International Trade Fair

Many brought their children along. One of them, Zahir Sikder, came to the fair from Brahmanbaria with his 3-year-old son Rimon and wife Rina, who gave single names. They were looking for new products after buying winter clothes, dresses, bedsheets and toys during the hourslong visit.

"It’s better for us now that the fair is being held in Purbachal. We don't have to go to Agargaon battling the traffic congestion,” said Zahir. He also found the products cheaper than he expected and praised the organisers for choosing a venue with a permanent exhibition centre, a parking lot, toilet and resting area.

Customers are more interested in winter clothes now. Stalls selling warm clothes like blazers, jackets, and Kashmiri shawls were overcrowded.

Twenty-six entrepreneurs have brought clothes to the pavilion of Joyeeta, the government's platform for women entrepreneurs.

One of them, Nasima Akhter from Rajshahi, has been participating in the fair for many years and never saw such big crowds in the first week.

Sales are also getting better, she said.