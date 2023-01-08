    বাংলা

    Crowds brave biting cold to visit Dhaka International Trade Fair

    The presence of customers despite severe cold makes traders happy

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Jan 2023, 09:14 PM
    Updated : 7 Jan 2023, 09:14 PM

    Severe cold has gripped Bangladesh, forcing people to hunker down at home and not leave without an emergency, but the crowds at Dhaka International Trade Fair are undeterred by the chilly weather.

    The fair venue, Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre at Purbachal, was bustling with customers and visitors despite the harsh winter conditions on Saturday, a weekly holiday.

    Thousands of people of different ages and professions, including jobholders, housewives, businessmen and students thronged the fair.

    Youngsters crowding in groups or with their family members, making noises, running around and taking selfies warmed up the venue.

    Many brought their children along. One of them, Zahir Sikder, came to the fair from Brahmanbaria with his 3-year-old son Rimon and wife Rina, who gave single names. They were looking for new products after buying winter clothes, dresses, bedsheets and toys during the hourslong visit.

    "It’s better for us now that the fair is being held in Purbachal. We don't have to go to Agargaon battling the traffic congestion,” said Zahir. He also found the products cheaper than he expected and praised the organisers for choosing a venue with a permanent exhibition centre, a parking lot, toilet and resting area.

    Customers are more interested in winter clothes now. Stalls selling warm clothes like blazers, jackets, and Kashmiri shawls were overcrowded.

    Twenty-six entrepreneurs have brought clothes to the pavilion of Joyeeta, the government's platform for women entrepreneurs.

    One of them, Nasima Akhter from Rajshahi, has been participating in the fair for many years and never saw such big crowds in the first week.

    Sales are also getting better, she said.

    Mobasher, in-charge of the House of Kashmir from India, who gave a single name, said he feels “special” to participate in the fair in winter because warm clothing is their main product.

    Miraj, a salesperson at Adnan Fashion, however, said sales at his stall were yet to increase despite the big crowds.

    Amir Uddin came to the fair for the first time with his girlfriend at her request. “Everything looks good,” he said. “I didnt realise how four hours went by.”

    “It gave me immense pleasure to buy a very desired thing for a loved one.”

    RELATED STORIES
    A man walks past the sign of "Google for India", the company's annual technology event in New Delhi, India, Sept 19, 2019.
    Google challenges Android antitrust ruling in India's SC
    The Competition Commission of India in October fined the Alphabet Inc unit $161 million for exploiting its dominant position in the market for Android
    Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of China's Alibaba Group, speaks in front of a picture of SoftBank's human-like robot named 'pepper' during a news conference in Chiba, Japan, June 18, 2015.
    Chinese billionaire Jack Ma spotted in Bangkok
    Little has been heard from the once outspoken Chinese billionaire since he criticised China's financial regulators in a Shanghai speech in 2020
    Alibaba Group co-founder and executive chairman Jack Ma attends the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, Sept 17, 2018.
    Jack Ma to relinquish control of Ant Group
    Ma previously possessed more than 50% of voting rights at Ant but the changes will mean that his share falls to 6.2%
    Freshly cultivated Aman rice has hit the market, but the prices are too hot to handle
    Consumers find new rice too pricey
    The prices of coarse and medium-grade rice have reduced very slightly-Tk 2 per kg on average, but the prices of different qualities of rice remain too high compared to the price at the same point in 2 ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher