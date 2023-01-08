Crowds brave biting cold to visit Dhaka International Trade Fair

Severe cold has gripped Bangladesh, forcing people to hunker down at home and not leave without an emergency, but the crowds at Dhaka International Trade Fair are undeterred by the chilly weather.
The fair venue, Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre at Purbachal, was bustling with customers and visitors despite the harsh winter conditions on Saturday, a weekly holiday.
Thousands of people of different ages and professions, including jobholders, housewives, businessmen and students thronged the fair.
Youngsters crowding in groups or with their family members, making noises, running around and taking selfies warmed up the venue.
Many brought their children along. One of them, Zahir Sikder, came to the fair from Brahmanbaria with his 3-year-old son Rimon and wife Rina, who gave single names. They were looking for new products after buying winter clothes, dresses, bedsheets and toys during the hourslong visit.
"It’s better for us now that the fair is being held in Purbachal. We don't have to go to Agargaon battling the traffic congestion,” said Zahir. He also found the products cheaper than he expected and praised the organisers for choosing a venue with a permanent exhibition centre, a parking lot, toilet and resting area.
Customers are more interested in winter clothes now. Stalls selling warm clothes like blazers, jackets, and Kashmiri shawls were overcrowded.
Twenty-six entrepreneurs have brought clothes to the pavilion of Joyeeta, the government's platform for women entrepreneurs.
One of them, Nasima Akhter from Rajshahi, has been participating in the fair for many years and never saw such big crowds in the first week.
Sales are also getting better, she said.
Mobasher, in-charge of the House of Kashmir from India, who gave a single name, said he feels “special” to participate in the fair in winter because warm clothing is their main product.
Miraj, a salesperson at Adnan Fashion, however, said sales at his stall were yet to increase despite the big crowds.
Amir Uddin came to the fair for the first time with his girlfriend at her request. “Everything looks good,” he said. “I didnt realise how four hours went by.”
“It gave me immense pleasure to buy a very desired thing for a loved one.”