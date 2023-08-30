    বাংলা

    NBR reduces minimum tax on beverages

    Some beverages which cost Tk 60 a litre before is now priced at Tk 100

    Published : 30 August 2023, 04:20 PM
    The National Board of Revenue has revised down the minimum tax for carbonated beverages from 5 percent to 3 percent.

    The minimum tax rate for carbonated beverages was 0.6 percent until last financial year.

    But in the budget this financial year, the turnover tax was raised to 5 percent.

    This caused Coca-Cola, Pepsi and all other carbonated beverage firms to raise prices of their products of all ranges.

    In some cases, a litre of carbonated beverage that cost Tk 60 before now is priced at Tk 100.

    Pran, Transcom Beverage, Abdul Monem and Coca-Cola then asked the NBR to cut the minimum tax to 1 percent.

