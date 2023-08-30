NBR reduces minimum tax on beverages

The devices will be installed at stores in Dhaka and Chattogram and send data to the NBR central server
The National Board of Revenue has revised down the minimum tax for carbonated beverages from 5 percent to 3 percent.
The minimum tax rate for carbonated beverages was 0.6 percent until last financial year.
But in the budget this financial year, the turnover tax was raised to 5 percent.
This caused Coca-Cola, Pepsi and all other carbonated beverage firms to raise prices of their products of all ranges.
In some cases, a litre of carbonated beverage that cost Tk 60 before now is priced at Tk 100.
Pran, Transcom Beverage, Abdul Monem and Coca-Cola then asked the NBR to cut the minimum tax to 1 percent.