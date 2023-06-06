Bangladesh asks 7 banks to pay dues to airlines after IATA remarks

The central bank has ordered seven Bangladeshi banks to pay off $177.7 million owed to different airlines, saying they are ‘capable’ of clearing the dues.

The dues should be less than what was reported in the media, Abul Bashar, acting spokesperson for the Bangladesh Bank, said on Tuesday.

“We’ve paid off $402.1 million to the airlines since January. The seven banks owe the airlines $177.7 million and they’ve been asked to quickly pay off the debt.”