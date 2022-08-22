Merchants say higher rates set by corporate firms led to recent egg price hike

Egg merchants say higher rates set by corporate firms in the sector are partly to blame for the recent hike in the prices of the product, one of the main sources of protein in Bangladesh.

The traders raised the issue in a meeting hosted by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection or DNCRP in Dhaka on Dhaka.

The directorate said it would now sit with the companies involved in corporate farming.

One of the companies has refuted the claim that they were behind the price hike. An official of the company said a rise in fuel oil prices earlier in August disrupted supply as goods transportation was halted.

Kazi Farms, CP Bangladesh, Paragon, Aftab Bahumukhi Farms, Bangladesh Hatchery and some other companies produce eggs and supply to the markets through their dealers.