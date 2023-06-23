Meta to end access to news on Facebook, Instagram in Canada

Meta Platforms Inc said on Thursday it would end access to news on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada after parliament approved legislation designed to compel internet giants to pay publishers for news.

The legislation, known as the "Online News Act," was approved by the Senate upper chamber earlier on Thursday and is expected to be formally adopted shortly.

"Today, we are confirming that news availability will be ended on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada prior to the Online News Act taking effect," the company said in a statement.