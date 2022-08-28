Dell ceases all Russian operations after August offices closure

Dell Technologies Inc. said on Saturday it had ceased all Russian operations after closing its offices in mid-August, the latest in a growing list of Western firms to exit Russia.

The US computer firm, a vital supplier of servers in Russia, has joined others in curtailing operations since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24.

Dell suspended sales in Ukraine and Russia in February, saying it would monitor the situation to determine next steps.

"In mid-August, we closed our offices and ceased all Russian operations," Dell spokesperson Mike Siemienas told Reuters.