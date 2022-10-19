Americans cut luxury spending ahead of key holiday season

Citigroup, Mastercard and Bank of America data released this month showing lower US spending just weeks ahead of the holiday shopping season could raise concern among investors that the industry's post-COVID-19 pandemic boom is at risk of petering out.

Luxury goods purchases by Americans last year boosted the fortunes of companies such as Chanel and LVMH.

Although luxury sales are still holding up well compared with cheaper brands, executives from some of the world's biggest luxury firms will be questioned about whether that trend will continue when they update on trading this week.

LVMH chief financial officer Jean Jacques Guiony said last week the company had so far not seen signs that shoppers were holding back, even for entry-level purchases.

Rivals Hermes and Gucci-owner Kering are set to report third quarter sales on Oct 20 and Cartier-owner Richemont's first half report due on Nov 11.