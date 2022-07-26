Grameenphone says it has trialled 5G in Dhaka and Chattogram

Grameenphone has announced the trial run of its 5G network in Dhaka and Chattogram, taking what it says is “the first step to unleash the future of connectivity in Bangladesh”.

With the test, Grameenphone is “en route to contributing further to the next smart-Bangladesh ambition”, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

GP CEO Yasir Azman and other executives experienced the trial at the innovation lab of GPHouse. The test in Chattogram was held at GP's office in Pahartali.

