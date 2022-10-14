UK corporation tax to rise to 25% on PM Truss's U-turn

Britain's corporation tax will rise to 25%, said Prime Minister Liz Truss after she sacked finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng and U-turned on a programme of tax cuts on Friday.

In a Sept. 23 "mini-budget", Kwarteng had said corporation tax would be frozen at 19%, scrapping a rise to 25% planned by his predecessor, alongside a raft of other unfunded tax cuts which have since roiled financial markets.

Truss, speaking just hours after she fired Kwarteng, said she had decided to keep the rise, a move which would boost the public finances by 18 billion pounds ($20 billion).