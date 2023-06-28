Microsoft, Activision CEOs expected to urge US judge to allow $69 billion merger

With US antitrust enforcers determined to stop Microsoft from buying "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard, the companies' two chief executives are expected to testify on Wednesday that the $69 billion deal will be good for gamers and should go forward.

The Federal Trade Commission has asked a judge to stop the transaction temporarily in order to allow the agency's in-house judge to decide the case. In the past, the side that lost in federal court often conceded and the in-house process was scrapped.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is expected to testify on Wednesday morning, followed by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in the afternoon.