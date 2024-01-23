Dhaka stock rally continues as regulator lifts price curb for more firms

Stocks on the Dhaka bourse extended their gains into a second day after the regulator removed the floor price restriction for shares of another 23 companies.
On Tuesday, the Dhaka Stock Exchange's main index, DSEX, saw a 23-point increase over the previous day in just two and a half hours of trading, although most shares experienced a decline.
Trading started at 10 am with the index standing at 6,278 points. Initially, there was a slight dip, but the index quickly rebounded and continued its upward trajectory. By 11:30 am, it had reached 6,299 points.
After a brief dip in the next half-hour, the DSEX surged again to 6,278 points at 12:30 pm, marking a 23-point rise from the previous day.
Out of 391 shares and mutual funds traded by that time, 147 saw an increase, 206 experienced a decrease, and 38 remained unchanged. The total turnover stood at Tk 7.36 billion.
The capital market lists a total of 392 companies and mutual funds. The floor price for all except 35 firms was removed on Thursday.
Sunday's trading began with a significant drop in prices, but the market rebounded later in the day as institutional investors became active. The day ended with the index down by 96 points.
The impact of lifting the floor price was more apparent on Monday. The index gained 14 points by the day's end, with the trade turnover exceeding the Tk 10-billion mark for the first time in six months.
After monitoring the market for two days, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission floor price removed the floor price for 23 more institutions, allowing them to return to normal trading on Tuesday.
Currently, the price curb remains in effect for shares of 12 companies.