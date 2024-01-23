Dhaka stock rally continues as regulator lifts price curb for more firms

Stocks on the Dhaka bourse extended their gains into a second day after the regulator removed the floor price restriction for shares of another 23 companies.

On Tuesday, the Dhaka Stock Exchange's main index, DSEX, saw a 23-point increase over the previous day in just two and a half hours of trading, although most shares experienced a decline.

Trading started at 10 am with the index standing at 6,278 points. Initially, there was a slight dip, but the index quickly rebounded and continued its upward trajectory. By 11:30 am, it had reached 6,299 points.

After a brief dip in the next half-hour, the DSEX surged again to 6,278 points at 12:30 pm, marking a 23-point rise from the previous day.

Out of 391 shares and mutual funds traded by that time, 147 saw an increase, 206 experienced a decrease, and 38 remained unchanged. The total turnover stood at Tk 7.36 billion.