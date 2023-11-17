India raises concerns over potential carbon taxes in UK FTA talks

India is worried about Britain's possible tax on imports of high-carbon goods like steel and wants a mechanism in their planned free-trade agreement (FTA) to address issues arising from such a measure, three Indian sources said.

Earlier this year, Britain initiated consultations with domestic stakeholders on measures such as a potential carbon border tax, which could mimic the European Union's carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM).

Now, India wants clauses included in the planned FTA that would commit Britain to holding bilateral consultations with New Delhi in case a CBAM-like measure is introduced, Indian officials said.

"The idea is to ensure the India-UK deal is future-proof, and something like CBAM can act as a new tariff barrier in the future," one of the officials said.

According to two officials the UK side regards this request as "unfair" as no decision has been taken on whether to introduce such a measure.