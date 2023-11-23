Novo to launch Wegovy in Asia with February Japan roll-out

Novo Nordisk will launch its hugely popular anti-obesity drug Wegovy in Japan on Feb 22 next year, its first launch in Asia, the company said on Thursday, even as it struggles to keep up with demand in existing markets.

The Danish company has picked Japan as the sixth country in which to launch Wegovy despite obesity being a much smaller problem in the Asian country relative to Western countries.

Most patients in Japan will pay 30% of medical expenses for Wegovy, in line with reimbursement for other drugs, said Novo Nordisk, which is in the process of convincing some governments to pay for Wegovy for the most overweight.