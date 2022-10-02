    বাংলা

    Bengal Group Vice Chairman Jashim Uddin honoured in New York

    The New York State Assembly honours the FBCCI chief for his contribution to business

    News Desk
    Published : 2 Oct 2022, 01:47 PM
    Updated : 2 Oct 2022, 01:47 PM

    Md Jashim Uddin, a vice-chairman of Bengal Group and president of the FBCCI, has been honoured by the New York State Assembly for his contribution to the business.

    He received the honour at an event to mark 50 years of relations between the United States and Bangladesh in New York on Sept 24, Bengal Group said in a statement. 

    This event will open the door for upgrading the partnership between Bangladesh and the United States, Jashim Uddin said.

    He urged the third- and fourth-generation Bangladeshis living in the US to encourage Bangladeshi companies in emerging into the US market.

    Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and former Bangladesh Bank governor Atiur Rahman attended the event.

