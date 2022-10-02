Bengal Group Vice Chairman Jashim Uddin honoured in New York

Md Jashim Uddin, a vice-chairman of Bengal Group and president of the FBCCI, has been honoured by the New York State Assembly for his contribution to the business.

He received the honour at an event to mark 50 years of relations between the United States and Bangladesh in New York on Sept 24, Bengal Group said in a statement.

This event will open the door for upgrading the partnership between Bangladesh and the United States, Jashim Uddin said.