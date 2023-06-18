Decision to cap lending rate at 9% was political: Governor Rouf

Rouf said the latest decision to lift the cap is also political. “It’s our [central bank’s] success that we’ve been able to make the political leadership understand that the cap must go.”



He said interest on foreign loans was 2 percent when the cap was introduced. “Now the interest on foreign loans is 9-10 percent. The cost [of foreign loans] has gone further up due to the depreciation of the taka.”



Facing questions from journalists, Rouf said the decision to remove the cap was taken following global standards set by the International Monetary Fund. “We don’t want to call it IMF conditions for loan.”





“We sometimes follow their advice, and sometimes we don’t,” he said.



The governor, however, added: “We took up the IMF’s loan programme because of low cost. Now we have to follow its standards. Otherwise it’ll not provide us with loans. I don’t see a problem in following the IMF’s standards as a member state. We need to follow the international standards to become a developed country.”