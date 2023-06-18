    বাংলা

    Decision to cap lending rate at 9% was political: Governor Rouf

    Bank lending rate will be maximum 10.12% for now as the ceiling is replaced with a reference rate

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 June 2023, 05:50 PM
    Updated : 18 June 2023, 05:50 PM

    The decision to cap interest rates on bank loans at 9 percent in 2020 was a political one, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder has said.   

    In the monetary policy unveiled for the July-December period on Sunday, the central bank replaced the lending rate cap with a market-driven reference rate for all types of bank loans with a view to enhancing competitiveness in the banking sector.

    “It was a political decision to cap the lending rates. The circumstances under which the decision was taken do not exist now,” Governor Rouf said at an event to unveil the monetary policy.

    “The goal was to bring down the interest rates, which were 17-18 percent at that time.”

    Rouf said the latest decision to lift the cap is also political. “It’s our [central bank’s] success that we’ve been able to make the political leadership understand that the cap must go.”

    He said interest on foreign loans was 2 percent when the cap was introduced. “Now the interest on foreign loans is 9-10 percent. The cost [of foreign loans] has gone further up due to the depreciation of the taka.”

    Facing questions from journalists, Rouf said the decision to remove the cap was taken following global standards set by the International Monetary Fund. “We don’t want to call it IMF conditions for loan.”



    “We sometimes follow their advice, and sometimes we don’t,” he said.

    The governor, however, added: “We took up the IMF’s loan programme because of low cost. Now we have to follow its standards. Otherwise it’ll not provide us with loans. I don’t see a problem in following the IMF’s standards as a member state. We need to follow the international standards to become a developed country.”



    BANK LENDING RATE MAXIMUM 10.12% FOR NOW

    The reference lending rate will be determined on the basis of the six-month moving average rate of treasury bills, with a margin of up to 3 percent for banks and 5 percent for non-banking financial institutions.

    They will be able to raise the rates by another 1 percentage point to adjust the cost of loans to the CMSME sector and individuals.  

    The reference rate will be announced on a monthly basis by the central bank.

    The six-month moving average rate of treasury bills is 7.12 percent now, which means banks will be able to charge a maximum of 10.12 percent interest on loans for now. The rate will be 12.12 percent for non-bank financial institutions. 

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh central bank chief fleshes out cashless society plan
    BB governor sheds light on cashless society plan
    Abdur Rouf Talukder also reveals a plan to formulate a national debit card system
    Strong role of top executives is the only solution to soured loans, says the central bank chief
    Strong role of top execs is the only solution to defaults: governor
    Bangladesh Bank is set to launch international debit cards soon, Governor Md Abdur Rouf Talukder says
    Bangladesh raises key policy rate by 50 basis points to contain inflation
    BB raises repo rate by 50 basis points to tame inflation
    The central bank announces a contractionary monetary policy stance for the first half of FY24 to tackle rising inflationary and exchange rate pressures
    The flags of the China and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan are displayed during a news conference held by Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Wang Yu, China's ambassador in Afghanistan, in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 5, 2023.
    Taliban's c.bank governor meets Chinese envoy
    Afghanistan's banking system has been severely hampered by sanctions, a drop in liquidity from frozen central bank assets and a cut in development spending

    Opinion

    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Elders: the pillars of society
    Tasneem Hossain
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production