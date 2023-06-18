Decision to cap lending rate at 9% was political: Governor Rouf

The decision to cap interest rates on bank loans at 9 percent in 2020 was a political one, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder has said.
In the monetary policy unveiled for the July-December period on Sunday, the central bank replaced the lending rate cap with a market-driven reference rate for all types of bank loans with a view to enhancing competitiveness in the banking sector.
“It was a political decision to cap the lending rates. The circumstances under which the decision was taken do not exist now,” Governor Rouf said at an event to unveil the monetary policy.
“The goal was to bring down the interest rates, which were 17-18 percent at that time.”
Rouf said the latest decision to lift the cap is also political. “It’s our [central bank’s] success that we’ve been able to make the political leadership understand that the cap must go.”
He said interest on foreign loans was 2 percent when the cap was introduced. “Now the interest on foreign loans is 9-10 percent. The cost [of foreign loans] has gone further up due to the depreciation of the taka.”
Facing questions from journalists, Rouf said the decision to remove the cap was taken following global standards set by the International Monetary Fund. “We don’t want to call it IMF conditions for loan.”
“We sometimes follow their advice, and sometimes we don’t,” he said.
The governor, however, added: “We took up the IMF’s loan programme because of low cost. Now we have to follow its standards. Otherwise it’ll not provide us with loans. I don’t see a problem in following the IMF’s standards as a member state. We need to follow the international standards to become a developed country.”
BANK LENDING RATE MAXIMUM 10.12% FOR NOW
The reference lending rate will be determined on the basis of the six-month moving average rate of treasury bills, with a margin of up to 3 percent for banks and 5 percent for non-banking financial institutions.
They will be able to raise the rates by another 1 percentage point to adjust the cost of loans to the CMSME sector and individuals.
The reference rate will be announced on a monthly basis by the central bank.
The six-month moving average rate of treasury bills is 7.12 percent now, which means banks will be able to charge a maximum of 10.12 percent interest on loans for now. The rate will be 12.12 percent for non-bank financial institutions.