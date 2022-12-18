Standard Chartered Group Chairman José Viñals visits Bangladesh

Standard Chartered Group Chairman José Viñals has arrived in Dhaka on a four-day official visit to Bangladesh.
This is his second official visit to the country after 2018.
José met regulators, senior government officials, and economists after landing in the capital last week, Standard Chartered said in a statement on Saturday.
José also took the time to sit down with and get to know the bank's clients, along with other key players within the bank's far-reaching network, the statement said.
It said the core agenda of José's visit was to better understand Bangladesh's current growth momentum, gain insight on how market dynamics are shifting, and get a refreshed look at how the bank can play a key role in Bangladesh's journey of prosperity and progress.
Throughout his visit, José explored how Standard Chartered Bangladesh is driving digital adoption, enabling clients to reach new heights, facilitating landmark projects, and accelerating sustainability.
José spent some of his time in the country with the beneficiaries of the bank's community programme with UCEP Bangladesh which drives re-skilling and employment reintegration efforts. The joint initiative between the bank and UCEP is helping approximately 2,400 individuals to learn, earn, and grow, the bank said in the statement.
Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said that the world had been facing extraordinary challenges over the last three years with the pandemic and geo-political tensions, which had generated global economic headwinds that had reached the shores of Bangladesh as well.
"However, we strongly believe that the near-term challenges do not define the potential opportunities that Bangladesh offers."
"José's second visit in four years is a testament to the confidence of the board of Standard Chartered and expresses the Bank's long-term commitment to being the partner in progress to our beloved nation," he added.
José was appointed to Standard Chartered in October 2016 and became Group Chairman in December 2016.