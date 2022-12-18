Standard Chartered Group Chairman José Viñals visits Bangladesh

Standard Chartered Group Chairman José Viñals has arrived in Dhaka on a four-day official visit to Bangladesh.

This is his second official visit to the country after 2018.

José met regulators, senior government officials, and economists after landing in the capital last week, Standard Chartered said in a statement on Saturday.

José also took the time to sit down with and get to know the bank's clients, along with other key players within the bank's far-reaching network, the statement said.