    বাংলা

    Spinning mill workers block highway in Gazipur for backpay

    The blocked the Dhaka-Tangail Highway for three hours before being dispersed by police

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 June 2023, 08:33 PM
    Updated : 24 June 2023, 08:33 PM

    The workers of a spinning mill in Gazipur’s Kaliakoir have blocked the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in a demonstration for backpay.

    The MSA Spinning Limited workers left the highway after three hours on Saturday evening when police baton-charged them and fired tear gas.

    Rezaul Karim, a local trader who witnessed the incident, said the workers took to the highway linking Bangladesh’s northern districts with the rest of the country at Shafipur in the afternoon, blocking traffic in both directions.

    The situation escalated as police tried to move the protesters back from the highway. The workers threw brick-bats at police, said Rezaul. Besides baton charge and teargas, police also used water cannons to disperse the demonstrators, he said.

    One of the protesters, requesting not to be named, said the authorities closed the factory after trouble with workers over their colleague Md Amin Khan, 35, going missing from the factory premises on May 31.

    The authorities promised to pay the workers their due salaries of two months and the salary and Eid bonus of the current month, but did not keep their word, the worker said.

    Nitai Chandra Sarker, an inspector of the industrial police, said they tried to talk the workers out of the blockade, but the protesting workers attacked the law enforcers, leading them to teargas and club the demonstrators.

    The factory authorities were not available for comments.

    RELATED STORIES
    Inside a steel re-rolling mill of Dhaka
    Inside a steel re-rolling mill of Dhaka
    Flat iron bars are made by melting old iron at a steel re-rolling mill in Dhaka’s Postogola. No matter how hot it is inside the factory, the work never stops.
    RMG worker, who jumped off moving bus to escape ‘rape’, dies in Mymensingh
    RMG worker dies after jumping off bus to escape ‘rape’
    Police arrest three suspects on charges of attempted rape
    2 die as truck hits autorickshaw in Gazipur
    2 dead in Gazipur road accident
    Another person was seriously injured in the accident and has been admitted to the hospital
    England may rejig attack in Leach's absence, says Atherton
    England may rejig attack in Leach's absence: Atherton
    Leach was ruled out of the five-match series on Sunday due to a stress fracture in his back

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp