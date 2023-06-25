Spinning mill workers block highway in Gazipur for backpay

The workers of a spinning mill in Gazipur’s Kaliakoir have blocked the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in a demonstration for backpay.

The MSA Spinning Limited workers left the highway after three hours on Saturday evening when police baton-charged them and fired tear gas.

Rezaul Karim, a local trader who witnessed the incident, said the workers took to the highway linking Bangladesh’s northern districts with the rest of the country at Shafipur in the afternoon, blocking traffic in both directions.

The situation escalated as police tried to move the protesters back from the highway. The workers threw brick-bats at police, said Rezaul. Besides baton charge and teargas, police also used water cannons to disperse the demonstrators, he said.