Hyundai to break ground on $5.5 billion Georgia plant this month

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said Friday it will break ground this month on a $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in the United States.

Hyundai plans to begin commercial production in the first half of 2025 with an annual capacity of 300,000 units. The Oct 25 groundbreaking for the Hyundai Group "metaplant" in Savannah, Georgia is part of the Hyundai Group’s "commitment of $10 billion by 2025 to foster future mobility in the US, including production of EVs," the company said.

The groundbreaking comes amid anger from Korea and the European Union over US electric vehicle tax policy.