India allows rice exports backed by already issued letters of credit

India said it will allow cargoes of white and brown rice backed by letters of credit issued before Sept. 9 to be shipped overseas, a measure that provides some relief to exporters grappling with fresh government curbs.

The world's biggest exporter of rice on Sept 8 banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades as it sought to boost domestic supply and calm local prices after below-average monsoon rainfall curtailed planting.

The surprise move trapped nearly 1 million tonnes of rice at ports or which had been in transit before the government made the announcement.

"It's a big relief, which we have been asking for the last few weeks," said BV Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters Association.