India's startup rockstar, Paytm CEO Sharma, battles regulatory crisis

A rags-to-riches tale, Vijay Shekhar Sharma is no stranger to controversy. Now, India's startup king faces arguably his biggest crisis in a race to save his revolutionary digital payments firm that had once counted Warren Buffett as a backer.

Sharma has put up a brave face even as nervous investors plundered $2 billion off Paytm's valuation after India's central bank ordered his banking arm to stop most of it operations from March 1 for "persistent non-compliances" and "supervisory concerns".

The ruling threatens significant business disruptions as the bank is the backbone of his ubiquitous Paytm payments app used by millions daily in a nation where cash was once king.

The test for Sharma, whose early days of life were one of hardship and challenges, is to keep the operations running and restore investor confidence. His latest troubles have attracted plenty of media publicity, not least because of his rapid rise to become one of India's elite businessmen - at one point moving into the country's top-100 richest club.

The executive has also found many allies in India's startup world as he often talks up their concerns, including publicly criticising Google saying its practices hurt smaller companies.

Sharma described the regulatory action against Paytm as a "speed bump" this week during a conference call with analysts. He held out the hope of partnering with other banks and reassured investors the Paytm app will continue to work.

The markets, however, remain sceptical of a quick resolution to the regulatory roadblock.

Paytm's valuation crashed to $3.7 billion after it lost $2 billion on Mumbai bourses this week. Since its 2021 IPO that valued Paytm at around $20 billion, the stock has now tanked 75%, and analysts at JP Morgan say the company now will need to "restore credibility" of the business.

Sharma didn't return a Reuters request for comment.