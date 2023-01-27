India's sunoil imports rise to record as Russia-Ukraine fight for market share

India's January sunflower oil imports are set to surge to a record 473,000 tonnes, nearly triple average monthly imports as top exporters Russia and Ukraine seek to reduce stockpiles, industry officials said.

Record imports by India, the world's biggest vegetable oil importer, come as sunoil's discount to rival soyoil widened to the highest level in nine months.

The import surge will help key Black Sea producing countries in reducing their stocks, but could dampen India's palm oil imports and weigh on Malaysian palm oil prices.

"Sunoil was trading at discount to soyoil in December. The discount made it lucrative for Indian buyers," said Rajesh Patel, managing partner at GGN Research.