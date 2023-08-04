US should extend EV tax benefits to Vietnam, says business lobby

The United States should extend electric vehicle tax credit benefits to Vietnam if it wants to encourage a landmark investment from the country in US-based manufacturing, the head of the main US business lobby for Southeast Asia said.

Rules included in the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) aimed at reducing US dependence on Chinese EV battery supply chains currently only benefit countries that have free trade agreements with Washington - a list that excludes Vietnam.

Vietnamese automaker VinFast last week began construction on a $4 billion plant to produce EVs in North Carolina for the US market, but could struggle to compete without the tax break, said Ted Osius, a former US ambassador to Vietnam who heads the US-ASEAN Business Council, a lobby group.

VinFast responded to President Joe Biden's call for electric vehicles to be manufactured in the United States, Osius told Reuters in an interview on Thursday, "Now they will have some asks. They will want to be part of the EV supply chain and they won't want to be discriminated against in favour of other EV producers."