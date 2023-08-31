TRADING BLAME

Retailers and consumer goods companies are trading blame for who is responsible for the increase in prices even as the cost of raw materials has been falling in recent months.

On Wednesday, retail industry lobby group the Federation du Commerce et de la Distribution (FDC) said that only 25 out of 75 big consumer goods groups had so far agreed to reduce prices, and just on a limited number of products.

Le Maire went a step further on Thursday, naming Unilever, Nestle and Pepsi Co as being among the companies which he said were refusing to toe the line on prices.

The three companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"The large multinationals could do much more," Le Maire said.

He added that retailers which did not pass on price cuts by suppliers to their customers could face sanctions.

An executive from a top beverage company with knowledge of the negotiations said it was unclear whether any of the companies involved would actually cut prices.

"No one is willing to say 'I am going to reduce my prices' because the government is saying so," he said.

"There are two camps of problematic companies: those who raise prices and then a lot of companies who do 'shrinkflation' - that's very fast growing and the government is trying to fight against it," he said, referring to the practice of reducing the size of a product while maintaining its sticker price.

Le Maire insisted that there would be checks by anti-fraud authorities to ensure retailers and producers complied with their commitments.

"It was necessary to call back everyone to order," he said.