    বাংলা

    France says Nestle, Unilever among firms not toeing line on prices

    The finance minister has struck a deal with food retailers and suppliers to step up the fight against inflation, but these companies are not ‘cooperating’

    Leigh Thomas and Richa NaiduReuters
    Published : 31 August 2023, 02:07 PM
    Updated : 31 August 2023, 02:07 PM

    France's finance minister said he had struck a deal with food retailers and suppliers to step up the fight against inflation, but singled out Unilever, Nestle and PepsiCo as being among companies which he said were not "cooperating" with the agreement.

    After two days of talks with executives and representatives from 75 big retailers and producers, Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday companies had committed to freeze or cut prices on 5,000 everyday products.

    He said they had also agreed to bring forward annual price negotiations - initially planned for next year - to September. The negotiations will last until mid-October, with a view to having price cuts from January.

    Le Maire had already announced in June a deal with the 75 top retailers and industrial groups supplying them to cut prices on hundreds of products, but this week acknowledged that less than half of them had played ball.

    The French government is eager to bring down the price of food and other staples, as retailers warn that French consumers are slashing their purchases of essential goods because of the high cost of living.

    August data released on Thursday showed food inflation - though easing for the fifth consecutive month from a peak earlier this year - is still running at 11.1%, nearly twice the overall inflation rate.

    TRADING BLAME

    Retailers and consumer goods companies are trading blame for who is responsible for the increase in prices even as the cost of raw materials has been falling in recent months.

    On Wednesday, retail industry lobby group the Federation du Commerce et de la Distribution (FDC) said that only 25 out of 75 big consumer goods groups had so far agreed to reduce prices, and just on a limited number of products.

    Le Maire went a step further on Thursday, naming Unilever, Nestle and Pepsi Co as being among the companies which he said were refusing to toe the line on prices.

    The three companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    "The large multinationals could do much more," Le Maire said.

    He added that retailers which did not pass on price cuts by suppliers to their customers could face sanctions.

    An executive from a top beverage company with knowledge of the negotiations said it was unclear whether any of the companies involved would actually cut prices.

    "No one is willing to say 'I am going to reduce my prices' because the government is saying so," he said.

    "There are two camps of problematic companies: those who raise prices and then a lot of companies who do 'shrinkflation' - that's very fast growing and the government is trying to fight against it," he said, referring to the practice of reducing the size of a product while maintaining its sticker price.

    Le Maire insisted that there would be checks by anti-fraud authorities to ensure retailers and producers complied with their commitments.

    "It was necessary to call back everyone to order," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    An AI (Artificial Intelligence) sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, Jul 6, 2023.
    AI use rising in influence campaigns online, but impact limited: US cyber firm
    Generative AI models such as ChatGPT, make it far easier to create convincing fake videos, images, text, and computer code
    People use an ATM cash machine in London, Britain, Sept 27, 2022.
    UK retail sales washed out by rain in Jul
    Heavy rain put off shoppers who are also feeling the hit from high inflation and 14 back-to-back increases in interest rates
    A customer leaves one of the stores of discount retail chain Target in Ancaster A customer leaves one of the stores of discount retail chain Target in Ancaster, January 15, 2015.
    Target sees profit boost on fewer discounts
    The retailer's second-quarter sales, however, dropped 5%
    Vendors wait for customers at their respective shops at a retail market in Kolkata, India, December 12, 2018.
    India's retail inflation surges on food prices
    India's annual retail inflation in July rose to its highest in 15 months as vegetable and cereals prices skyrocketed

    Opinion

    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain