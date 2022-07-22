Bangladesh apparel exporters to hold weeklong ‘mega’ event in November

The apparel exporters of Bangladesh will organise a weeklong event in November to showcase the strength the industry has gained to make the country one of the top garment manufacturers in the world.
Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association in partnership with the Bangladesh Apparel Exchange will organise the “Made in Bangladesh Week” starting on Nov 12 in Dhaka.
The event aims to highlight the progress being made, the potential ahead and to draw a strategic alignment among the broader stakeholders toward a sustainable, resilient, modern, fair and equitable supply chain, the organisers said. They expect Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to inaugurate the event.
Bangladesh started exporting readymade garments in early 80s and with goods worth $31.57 million, or 4 percent of the total exports, sent abroad from the sector in the fiscal year 1983-84.
After four decades, Bangladesh has become the second largest apparel exporter in the world, with the garment industry contributing $42.61 billion, or 81.81 percent of the total, to the country’s exports in the financial year that ended on Jun 30.
After industrial disasters such as the 2012 Tazreen Fashions fire and the 2013 Rana Plaza collapse led to rapid reforms to the industry with the help of Western retailers.
“The apparel industry in Bangladesh makes significant moves toward sustainable manufacturing and continues to build a resilient ecosystem along the key stakeholders within the supply chain,” BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said in an invitation letter to the guests.
“The industry has undergone a massive transformation to ensure workplace safety, well-being of workers, and environmental sustainability. Going forward, the industry positions itself to pursue new areas of opportunity, growth, and excellence.”
The weeklong event will have a number of programmes, including the 3rd Dhaka Apparel Summit, the 37th World Fashion Convention by the International Apparel Federation, Dhaka Apparel Expo, Bangladesh Denim Expo, the Sustainability Leadership Award, and Sustainable Design & Innovation Award. For details, the organisers opened a website (https://www.madeinbangladeshweek.com) on Wednesday.
The idea behind the [Dhaka Apparel] Expo is “not about generating direct sales lead, but to connect current developments in every sphere of the industry, innovation and possibilities,” said Faruque.