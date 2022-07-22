Bangladesh apparel exporters to hold weeklong ‘mega’ event in November





After industrial disasters such as the 2012 Tazreen Fashions fire and the 2013 Rana Plaza collapse led to rapid reforms to the industry with the help of Western retailers.



“The apparel industry in Bangladesh makes significant moves toward sustainable manufacturing and continues to build a resilient ecosystem along the key stakeholders within the supply chain,” BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said in an invitation letter to the guests.



“The industry has undergone a massive transformation to ensure workplace safety, well-being of workers, and environmental sustainability. Going forward, the industry positions itself to pursue new areas of opportunity, growth, and excellence.”



The weeklong event will have a number of programmes, including the 3rd Dhaka Apparel Summit, the 37th World Fashion Convention by the International Apparel Federation, Dhaka Apparel Expo, Bangladesh Denim Expo, the Sustainability Leadership Award, and Sustainable Design & Innovation Award. For details, the organisers opened a website (https://www.madeinbangladeshweek.com) on Wednesday.



The idea behind the [Dhaka Apparel] Expo is “not about generating direct sales lead, but to connect current developments in every sphere of the industry, innovation and possibilities,” said Faruque.