How can you suspend your TIN? Here are the rules

If earnings fall below the taxable income and the status may not change in the foreseeable future, those people can seek to suspend his active TIN by filing an appeal to the deputy tax commissioner of the relevant tax zone. "If the reasoning is found legitimate after due diligence and thorough investigation, the deputy tax commissioner will suspend the TIN for the time being," it said.

Under the current tax code, those individuals cannot seek to receive several government-facilitated services. The current income tax code dictates that individuals must submit returns to receive 38 government services.

These include obtaining or renewing trade licences, asking for loans of more than Tk 500,000 from banks financial institutions, applying for a credit card, and opening a postal savings account of over Tk 500,000, and purchasing a savings certificate of over Tk 500,000.

According to NBR records, there are 8.8 million TIN holders in the country, and in the last fiscal year, only 3.2 million of those filed their returns.