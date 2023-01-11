Uniqlo owner gives Japan Inc a jolt with 40% wage hike

Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing Co Ltd on Wednesday said it would raise wages by as much as 40%, in the clearest sign yet that Japan's rock-bottom salaries may be starting to budge after decades of deflation and cost-cutting.

The move by the casual clothing giant could serve as a wake-up call for Japan Inc ahead of annual spring labour negotiations. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has repeatedly called for companies to increase wages, a plea that has gained urgency as households now face once-unthinkable increases in the cost of everything from food to fuel.

The poor state of pay has become arguably the greatest problem for the world's third-largest economy. In dollar terms, average annual pay in Japan totalled $39,711 in 2021, well below the OECD average of $51,607 and little changed from the early 1990s.

"We welcome reports of companies that have announced aggressive wage hike policies," Hirokazu Matsuno, the government's top spokesperson, told a news conference.