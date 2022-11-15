Walmart lifts annual forecast, announces $20bn share buyback

Walmart Inc on Tuesday lifted its annual sales and profit forecast as demand for groceries holds up despite higher prices, while discounts on clothing and electronics helped it cut back excess inventories ahead of the busy holiday season.

The company also announced a new $20-billion share buyback plan, sending its shares as much as up 7 percecnt in morning tradingto a six-month high of $148.40.

Its results boosted stocks of other major retailers, including Target Corp, Costco and Macy's Inc Target reports results on Wednesday.