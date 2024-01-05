Carrefour pulls PepsiCo products over price hikes

Carrefour is telling customers in four European countries it will no longer sell products, such as Pepsi, Lay's crisps and 7up because they have become too costly, in the latest tug-of-war over prices between retailers and global food giants.

From Thursday, shelves for PepsiCo products at Carrefour stores in France, Italy, Spain and Belgium will carry signs saying the store will no longer be stocking the brands "due to unacceptable price increases", a spokesperson for the French supermarket giant said.

Carrefour's move impacts more than 9,000 stores across the four countries, amounting to two-thirds of the retailer's global footprint of 14,348 stores according to its 2022 annual report.

Grocery retailers in several countries including Germany and Belgium have similarly stopped orders from consumer goods firms, a tactic in price negotiations that have become more fraught due to inflation.

"We've been in discussion with Carrefour for many months and we will continue to engage in good faith in order to try to ensure that our products are available," PepsiCo said in a statement.