Take advantage of incentives in Bangladesh: Hasina to UK businesses

Lord Bilimoria, the first South Asian of Farsi descent to sit in the UK House of Lords, briefed the prime minister on his support of the restaurant industry in the UK.

During the meeting, Hasina mentioned her government's efforts in promoting vaccine development research and expressed Bangladesh's readiness to partner with international institutions interested in the topic.

Lord Bilimoria praised the prime minister's leadership in achieving Bangladesh's founding ideals and its advances towards sustainable economic development.

The premier paid tribute to Garidoon Bilimoria, the late father of Lord Bilimoria, who was a general in the Indian army and contributed in the Liberation War of Bangladesh. She remembered with reverence the sacrifices India’s armed forces had made to ensure Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan.

Hasina noted that she had discussed the possibility of honouring the memory of Indian martyrs by launching scholarships for the descendants of Indian Armed Forces personnel during the Liberation War during her India visit earlier in the month.