Take advantage of incentives in Bangladesh: Hasina to UK businesses

Sheikh Hasina has urged UK businesses to seize the moment by taking advantage of the opportunities her government offers to invest in Bangladesh.
The prime minister made the remarks during her meeting with Lord Karan Bilimoria of Chelsea, president of the UK Confederation of British Industry, according to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office.
Lord Bilimoria, the first South Asian of Farsi descent to sit in the UK House of Lords, briefed the prime minister on his support of the restaurant industry in the UK.
During the meeting, Hasina mentioned her government's efforts in promoting vaccine development research and expressed Bangladesh's readiness to partner with international institutions interested in the topic.
Lord Bilimoria praised the prime minister's leadership in achieving Bangladesh's founding ideals and its advances towards sustainable economic development.
The premier paid tribute to Garidoon Bilimoria, the late father of Lord Bilimoria, who was a general in the Indian army and contributed in the Liberation War of Bangladesh. She remembered with reverence the sacrifices India’s armed forces had made to ensure Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan.
Hasina noted that she had discussed the possibility of honouring the memory of Indian martyrs by launching scholarships for the descendants of Indian Armed Forces personnel during the Liberation War during her India visit earlier in the month.
Lord Bilimoria expressed interest in developing higher education partnerships with Bangladesh through his position as chancellor of the University of Birmingham.
He invited the prime minister to the university to speak on a topic of her choice.
Hasina informed him about the developing start-up culture in Bangladesh and the work being done under the auspices of 'Digital Bangladesh'.
Lord Bilimoria expressed interest in exploring possible future partnership opportunities.
Both of them mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II of Britain and paid tribute to the late queen's extraordinary service and dedication.