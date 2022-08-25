How India's Adani Group moved stealthily to acquire NDTV stake

When India's richest man Gautam Adani unveiled plans for his firm to control a majority stake in New Delhi Television (NDTV) on Tuesday, it was the stealth approach in executing the transaction that drew most attention in the news industry.

This is how the firm controlled by the Adani family went about planning the takeover along with NDTV's options, outlined by lawyers.

A COMPANY CALLED VCPL

At the heart of Adani Group's two-stage plan to snap up a majority stake in NDTV is a little-known Indian company called Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL), founded in 2008.

More than a decade ago, NDTV founders Radhika and Prannoy Roy took a 4 billion Indian rupees ($50 million) loan from VCPL, and in exchange issued warrants that allowed the company to acquire a 29.18% stake in the news group.