    Bangladesh to fix prices of 'some essentials' every month

    Traders caught charging more than the fixed rates will face the risk of prosecution in addition to a fine, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi warned

    Published : 30 August 2022, 12:40 PM
    Updated : 30 August 2022, 12:40 PM

    The government will set the prices of certain essential goods every month in an effort to stabilise the commodity market.

    Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi announced the initiative after a meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

    Officials from different agencies reviewed the prices and supplies of daily necessities, such as rice, wheat, edible oil, refined sugar, lentil, onion and eggs, in the market.

    "The work [on setting prices] will start in the next 15 days. The Tariff Commission will sit with business leaders and announce the prices of certain products," said Munshi.

    Traders caught charging more than the fixed rates will face prosecution, in addition to a fine, the minister warned.

    "The law provides a jail term of up to three years or a fine in some cases. The prices will be announced in the next 15 days. If the price increases in the international market, we will also decide on the level of adjustments needed in the domestic market."

    The minister said the status of nine products was discussed in the meeting. "The number of products is not an issue -- prices will increase or decrease depending on the state of the market."

    "And if we need to reduce the duty on any product, we will do it. I will start filing cases regularly. We want to take a strong stance. I will encourage those who do business properly and take action against those who don't."

    Responding to a question, Munshi said that although the prices of soybean and palm oils have decreased slightly in the international market, its benefits are not being felt yet due to the rising value of the US dollar.

    “The government is alert to this. Prices are being adjusted regularly. The government has already removed the duty on rice imports to keep prices of essential commodities stable. The price of fuel oil has also been reduced."

    “Similar steps can be taken for imports of daily necessities, if necessary. However, we must also be mindful that no one takes any undue advantage of the situation in the name of protecting consumer interests and the domestic market. Strict legal action will be taken if any irregularities are found.”

