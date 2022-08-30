Bangladesh to fix prices of 'some essentials' every month

The government will set the prices of certain essential goods every month in an effort to stabilise the commodity market.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi announced the initiative after a meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Officials from different agencies reviewed the prices and supplies of daily necessities, such as rice, wheat, edible oil, refined sugar, lentil, onion and eggs, in the market.

"The work [on setting prices] will start in the next 15 days. The Tariff Commission will sit with business leaders and announce the prices of certain products," said Munshi.

Traders caught charging more than the fixed rates will face prosecution, in addition to a fine, the minister warned.