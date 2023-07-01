Tesco to appoint Gerry Murphy as next chair

Tesco, Britain's largest supermarket operator, is set to appoint Gerry Murphy as its next chairman, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Murphy’s appointment is expected to come as soon as next week, the report added, citing sources.

Gerry Murphy is presently the chairperson of Burberry and Tate & Lyle, and will replace John Allan at the supermarket group.

Tesco declined to comment. Burberry and Tate & Lyle did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.