Bangladesh Bank reins in National Bank loans again

National Bank will not be allowed to disburse loans of Tk 100 million or over without the permission of Bangladesh Bank.

Previously the central bank had ordered the bank to completely stop disbursing loans amid scams in May 2022. It lifted the ban in December.

The latest restrictions on the private commercial bank’s activities came on Monday after the resignation of its managing director.

Central bank spokesman Mezbaul Haque said the National Bank will not be able to disburse any loans for projects, imports or against export orders. For more than Tk 100 million or over of current capital, consumer, farm and CMSME loans, it will need to take the central bank’s clearance.