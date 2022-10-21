Happy Mart opens new outlet in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur

Happy Mart, the retailer of Bengal Group of Industries, has opened its 24th outlet in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur.

The outlet at Mohammadpur Housing will sell plastic furniture, houseware, melamine, kitchen appliances, electronics and many more products, the retailer said in a statement after the opening on Thursday.

The retailer is offering up to 10 percent discount at the outlet until Oct 24 on this occasion.