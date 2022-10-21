    বাংলা

    Happy Mart opens new outlet in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur

    This is the 24th outlet of the retailer of Bengal Group of Industries

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Oct 2022, 06:29 PM
    Updated : 20 Oct 2022, 06:29 PM

    Happy Mart, the retailer of Bengal Group of Industries, has opened its 24th outlet in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur.

    The outlet at Mohammadpur Housing will sell plastic furniture, houseware, melamine, kitchen appliances, electronics and many more products, the retailer said in a statement after the opening on Thursday.

    The retailer is offering up to 10 percent discount at the outlet until Oct 24 on this occasion.

    Happy Mart aims to expand its reach to the capital’s all major areas as well as areas outside the city, the retailer said.

    Amir Daud, chief operating officer of Bengal Polymer Wares Limited, Hasan Taiab Imam, head of human resource at the group, its Deputy General Manager of Marketing Zoheb Ahmed, Assistant General Manager of Happy Mart Md Atikur Rahman and other officials were present on the occasion.

