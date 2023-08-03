Sluggish return of business travellers forces US airlines to rejig their networks

US airlines are enjoying strong leisure travel demand, but corporate travellers are still not back in full force, compelling airlines to restructure their networks to account for fewer people flying for business purposes.

Before the pandemic hit in 2020, corporate travel was the travel industry's cash cow. But now, with US companies still seeking to persuade employees to return to offices, bookings have stagnated. Investors in travel companies are concerned that the spending from vacationers cannot make up the shortfall.

Business trips generated as much as half of passenger revenue at US airlines before the global health crisis, according to industry group Airlines for America. This helped airlines sell high-margin premium seats and fill weekday flights.

For months, Alaska Air's business bookings have been 25% below pre-pandemic levels. The Seattle-based carrier said it is hopeful of finally breaking through "the 75% recovered ceiling" next year when companies finalise new travel budgets, but it is wary of factoring that assumption into network planning.

"We are still waiting for the market to fully normalize," Alaska Air's chief financial officer, Shane Tackett, told Reuters. The company has been investing in leisure destinations like Mexico and Costa Rica, while its network in California remains 25% below 2019 levels.

JetBlue Airways said on Tuesday it will redeploy capacity away from New York to high-margin leisure destinations with business travel demand 20% below pre-pandemic levels.