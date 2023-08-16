Electric vehicle premiums will ride high in India

The scarcity of opportunities to ride the boom means India is likely to throw up more hot deals. Electric vehicles made up less than 2% of cars sold in the country in 2022 compared to about 25% in China where Tesla and BYD, dominate. India also has fewer startups: Tata Motors has over 70% market share in EVs, followed by China’s MG Motors’ 12% and M&M’s 7%. Traditional car giants don’t offer much. The $34 billion Maruti Suzuki has a 42% market share in passenger vehicles but it is dragging its feet in making the transition to clean energy models. The next challenge for India’s EV makers is to win the market’s enthusiasm too.

CONTEXT NEWS

India’s Mahindra and Mahindra on Aug 3 said Temasek will invest $145 million in the Indian car company’s electric vehicle unit at a post-money valuation of up to 805.8 billion rupees ($9.8 billion).

The deal will happen in one or more tranches, handing the Singaporean investor a stake of between 1.49% and 2.97%. Temasek will receive pre-emptive rights to participate in future funding rounds. Mahindra’s electric vehicle unit last year raised up to $250 million from British International Investment, the UK's development finance institution, at a valuation of up to $9.1 billion.

Mahindra said it expects electric models to make up between 20% and 30% of its total sales of sports utility vehicles, the largest part of its autos business, by March 2027.

Shares of Mahindra have risen 4.1% since the Temasek investment was announced.

The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own