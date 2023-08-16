Electric vehicle premiums will ride high in India

The electric vehicle race in India - the world’s third largest car market - is only in the qualifying stage but global investors are paying up for a good seat.
Singapore's Temasek handed Anand Mahindra’s EV business a punchy valuation of up to $9.8 billion this month. The $23 billion Mumbai-listed Mahindra & Mahindra generates most of its top line from its sprawling autos business churning out everything from commercial vehicles to three wheelers. Sport utility vehicles account for half the units it sold in India in the year to March and are the focus of M&M’s passenger EV business which is welcoming the new investor. So far in the financial year to March 2024, it has sold 1,651 electric passenger vehicles, nearly four times what it sold in the previous period, per BNP Paribas analyst Kumar Rakesh.
It is a second big endorsement for Mahindra who has steered one of the best-performing stocks in the Nifty 50 over the past 20-odd years. Temasek will take an up to 3% stake for a $145 million outlay. It follows the sale of up to 4.8% to British International Investments, the UK's development finance institution, at a $9.1 billion valuation in July last year. M&M will leverage its investors’ expertise, especially on issues relating to ESG, without diluting its existing shareholders too much.
The valuations though remain well above the market’s comfort level. True, Temasek's valuation of the EV business depends on the latter hitting undisclosed milestones. Still, BNP Paribas pegged the unit at roughly $2.9 billion in a sum-of-the-parts analysis of the company published after the deal was announced. And the market reaction was somewhat muted: M&M shares have risen about 4% on the funding. It’s less grand than the $1 billion investment Tata Motors collected for its EV business from private equity firm TPG in 2021 when the company was struggling with passenger cars but M&M is moving from a position of strength.
The scarcity of opportunities to ride the boom means India is likely to throw up more hot deals. Electric vehicles made up less than 2% of cars sold in the country in 2022 compared to about 25% in China where Tesla and BYD, dominate. India also has fewer startups: Tata Motors has over 70% market share in EVs, followed by China’s MG Motors’ 12% and M&M’s 7%. Traditional car giants don’t offer much. The $34 billion Maruti Suzuki has a 42% market share in passenger vehicles but it is dragging its feet in making the transition to clean energy models. The next challenge for India’s EV makers is to win the market’s enthusiasm too.
